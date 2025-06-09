Vermont town draws ‘Beetlejuice’ fans to iconic horror movie site

[Source: AP]

For nearly 40 years, a tiny town in Vermont has attracted hordes of “Beetlejuice” fans eager to visit where the whimsical horror movie’s most famous scenes were filmed.

With a population hovering just around 1,500, “Beetlejuice” mania has helped put East Corinth on the map not only for fans of the movies but also those looking for a spooky-themed road trip.

“It was like one of those coming-of-age films for me,” said “Beetlejuice” fan Lisa Pinkerton, who traveled with her family from England and decided to include a stop in East Corinth. “It brings back all those memories of watching it with friends at the time. It’s nice to put it all into place and see the sort of Hollywood magic that happens.”

Article continues after advertisement

The original “Beetlejuice” was released in 1988, where it was set in the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut. The story is centered around a recently deceased couple, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, trying to scare a family out of their home. When their attempts fail, the couple hires “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, but quickly regrets that decision.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.