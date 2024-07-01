Tom and Robin agelessly reunite onscreen for ‘Here’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright turn back time in their upcoming movie, “Here.”

The project marks their first time together onscreen since “Forrest Gump” in 1994, both films directed by Robert Zemeckis.

“Here” tells the story of “multiple families and a special place they inhabit,” based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

Article continues after advertisement

“The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form,” according to a synopsis.

The first trailer for “Here” showcases de-aging technology used to show the characters through the years

The cast also includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

“Here” hits theaters Nov. 15.