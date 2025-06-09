The long and unexpected afterlife of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest

[Source: AP]

Aside from a shared mop of wavy, dark hair, Miles Mitchell and Zander Dueve likely wouldn’t be mistaken for each other. Neither would Christian Conti and Spencer Delorenzo, or David Arkay, Vincent Panetta and Dempsey Bobbitt.

Yet they now call themselves brothers.

The “Brothers Chalamet,” that is — connected by a passing resemblance to one Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues after advertisement

Mitchell placed first, and Dueve, second, in the unofficial look-alike contest that saw thousands — including, briefly, Chalamet himself — swarm New York’s Washington Square Park last October. The rest, if ranked at all, fell somewhere behind them in organizer Anthony Po’s lineup.

For some, that day in the park brought community — and opportunity. Over a dozen contestants, added to an Instagram chat dubbed “Brothers Chalamet,” sat front row with Po at a New York Jets game. Mitchell, then a college senior, revived his Goodwill-thrifted Wonka costume for “The Drew Barrymore Show” and was flown out by CBS for the Golden Globes, posing with the real Chalamet on the red carpet. Modeling opportunities followed. Some caught the acting bug themselves.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.