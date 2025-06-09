Entertainment

SNL airs season premiere repeat as show takes brief break

Entertainment Weekly

October 27, 2025 2:00 pm

Source: Entertainment Weekly

No, Bad Bunny isn’t already back again on Saturday Night Live, tonight’s episode is just a rerun while the show is on break.

The NBC sketch show is off this week so fans have the chance to catch up on — or rewatch — season 51’s opener.

Saturday’s show is a repeat of the season premiere with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat that originally aired on Oct. 4. The episode was also the debut of the show’s five new cast members, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, following the exits of several major players.

Article continues after advertisement

SNL will return next Saturday, Nov. 1, with a trio of new episodes. The first will be hosted by Eternity star Miles Teller with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Stand-up comic and first-time SNL host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr will then take the helm on Nov. 8. Finally, Chad Powers star Glen Powell will make his hosting debut on Nov. 15 alongside musician Olivia Dean.

Other shows this season so far included former cast member Amy Poehler returning to host on Oct. 11 with musical guest Role Model and special appearances by her old costars Tina Fey and Seth Meyers. The alumni trio popped up together on “Weekend Update” for a “joke-off” against Colin Jost and Michael Che.

That was followed by an Oct. 18 episode with Sabrina Carpenter doing double duty as both host and musical guest, and dropping two F-bombs during her final song.

Ahead of the season 51 premiere, fans learned that cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Please Don’t Destroy’s John Higgins were all not returning to the show.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL,” Nwodim announced on social media in September. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

Longtime show boss Lorne Michaels has called the cast turnover good for SNL.

“The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet. “It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok.”

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Court told PM had no authority in FICAC dismissal

Artificial intelligence threatens human resources, experts say

$36m Nakasi Police Station officially opened

GCC calls for stronger traditional structures

Labasa food vendors face hygiene enforcement

Call for greater support and equality for women

Infant among seven killed in fire this month

Police boost investigation standards to strengthen public trust

Fiji boosts geospatial innovations

Burnt cane crisis threatens sugar industry and market access

Overcharging GPs face scrutiny

SNL airs season premiere repeat as show takes brief break

IS resurgence in Kurdish-held Syria raises security concerns

Hollywood veteran June Lockhart dies aged 100

Dakuitoga praises young players after creating history

Byrne urges fitness boost for Skipper Cup players

Binnu to face Thai dual-sport fighter for Oceania title

Nawaqanitawase hope fans will watch them instead of Wallabies

Argentines vote in midterms testing Milei’s economic reforms

Bulikula creates history, books last World Cup ticket

Arsenal lead Premier League after strong start to season

Jonathan Bailey sends flowers to Robert Irwin for Wicked tribute

Israel to decide which foreign troops join Gaza force

Putin confirms Burevestnik missile test and move to deployment

Bijou Phillips seeks to change daughter’s surname after divorce

Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica as Category 4 storm

Netflix unveils Jacob Elordi as creature in del Toro’s Frankenstein

Nelly Furtado steps away from live performances

Sinner battles cramp to claim Vienna Open title

Gunfire kills four during Cameroon opposition protests in Douala

Nightlife at sacred site sparks push for law reforms

Over 9,000 students begin Year 13 exams today

Judicial review hearing for Malimali begins today

Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris, prosecutor says

Water supply woes hit small towns

Bulikula Ready to take on Nigeria for World Cup spot

Thrilling semi sees Suva survive Kadavu scare

Aston Villa defeat Manchester City in Premier League

FRCS to complete VMS rollout by next year

Chinese community urged to continue nation building efforts

Samoa secures Pacific Cup final spot after win over Tonga

US and China agree framework of trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Reece Walsh shines in Test debut

Gavoka calls for stronger tourism–aviation links

New foot crossing brings for Navunisaleka

New leadership for Ba Holdings

Trump headlines ASEAN summit, Thailand-Cambodia to sign ceasefire deal

Determination sees Naitasiri U20 through to Skipper Cup final

Boxers acclimatizing to New Zealand weather

FRCS steps up measures to secure ports and waters

HIV Taskforce urges careful interpretation of data on ethnicity

FCEF criticizes FTUC over Employment Bill contribution

Fourth straight loss for Liverpool

FCS launches 150th celebration with affirmation

Jamaica braces as rapidly intensifying Hurricane Melissa creeps

Ro Filipe stands firm as tensions rise with Goundar Shipping

Rampant Australia crush England 26-6 at Wembley

Sinner sets up Vienna final with Zverev

M-PAiSA balances will need to be declared

President urges diaspora to maintain Fijian values

Fiji reaffirms commitment to multilateralism at UN 80th anniversary

Israeli military says it conducted 'targeted strike' in central Gaza

Wallabies star Marika Koroibete announces International retirement

Fijians to earn cash from plastic waste by next year

UNFPA boosts HIV services across 130 health facilities nationwide

Kikau ties the knot in Nadi

Yavutu programme promotes inclusive and collaborative teaching

Divine Farm expands to boost food security and rural jobs

Naitasiri to face Malolo in Skipper Cup final

Fiji commemorates 170 years of Chinese contribution

FHL unveils high-tech concrete batching plant

Sharma urges clarity on tertiary loan and travel requirements

Prasad to champion Pacific’s climate finance agenda ahead of COP30

Malolo through to Skipper Cup final

Bese steals the show for Suva

President Lalabalavu congratulates Webb on World Rugby appointment

Rokoura farewelled by netball family

Farmers given timeframe, over 1,600 growers yet to begin harvesting

Prefabricated pharmacy to improve patient access in Lautoka

Nawaqanitawase set for rugby union return in 2027

Pacific states warn on rising sea level

MSMEs still struggling says Nata

Namosi Women fight back to book spot in final

Dubai 7s pool draws released

Spike in heart problems among youth

Labasa taxis worried over ‘pari’ base legality

Tribunal of suspended Corrections Commissioner to begin early next month

Fiji plans to boost urban tourism and maximize local economic gains

Lautoka prioritizes climate resilience

US, Chinese officials face off on export controls, Trump tariff threat in Malaysia

Injuries force changes in Flying Fijians squad

Naitasiri Rugby pushes through pressure

Kamikamica granted a $10, 000 bail bond

Voter awareness gaps highlighted

Auvray, Rodu to lead Bula FC in Pro League

New bail application made by alleged murder accused

Lautoka launches first Voluntary Local Review to drive sustainable growth

High compliance costs hinder MSME growth, council urges reforms

Corrections gears up for tough Cakobau Bowl clash

Director questions 'Netflix-ization' of true crime storytelling

Immigrant doctors vital to US rural care amid visa fee debate

Former Corrections officer further remanded by high court

Fiji leads Pacific’s digital parliament drive

Australia–Fiji Business Council strengthens economic ties in Gold Coast

EU fails to back frozen Russian cash loan - but vows to support Ukraine

Kristen Bell recalls filming intimate scene while pregnant

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Trump heads to Asia amid rising trade tensions with China

Apple TV comedy Shrinking returns for season 3 in January 2026

New education program targets learning gaps among children

Bula FC finalizes leadership team

Fiji and Australia launch $25M governance partnership

Coaches set to sharpen skills at Fiji FA Futsal course in Ba

Kings Boxing focused on giving back to the community

Trial for Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar set for next August

Fiji leads push for SIDS priorities

Investment Fiji elected Oceania director on global investment body

Golden Eagle set to soar ahead of Melbourne Cup week

Savannah Guthrie plans to keep wearing pleather pants after mishap

EU vows financial backing for Kyiv, holds off on frozen assets plan

Ex-cop jailed for raping colleague

French MPs clash on New Caledonia’s issues, debates further postponed

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23

Hosting boxing events not an easy task

Woman arrested, man on the run after Navosa drug raid

Minister Kiran appointed to represent Asia-Pacific at IPU

Brigitte Bardot disputes false death reports on social media

China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions, sources say

New tuberculosis and dermatology ward in Nadi Hospital

Chepngetich banned three years for doping violation

US mulls Gaza aid plan that would replace controversial GHF aid operation

Crunchyroll expands anime streaming to Delta flights next year

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Netflix's rom-com struggles to find its second act

US states warn food aid may stop if shutdown continues

Tuicuvu replaces Masi in Northern tour

Chua to end Fiji women’s coaching stint after MSG Cup

Fiji eyes new agriculture opportunities with Israel

Balawa dismisses rumors of power struggle within People’s Alliance Party

Valetini and Daugunu in Wallabies squad to face Japan

FRCS steps up internal oversight

Southwell ready to lead and learn in Test debut

UTOF invests $150M in three projects

Health services enhanced to support Pacific women and girls

Major League Soccer announces 2025 award finalists

Local workers thrive through employment initiative by Divine farm

Trump says Putin talks 'don't go anywhere' as he imposes new sanctions

FTUC criticizes employers over Amendment Bill

Australia strengthens ties with Fiji Police Force

Fiji reaffirms friendship with Korea

Tessa Thompson finds her own ‘Hedda’

Foreign workers face exploitation risks

US military strikes suspected drug vessels in the eastern Pacific ocean

Rabuka calls for stronger regional collaboration

Real resilience happens when we work together: Ditoka

Mental health remains a key challenge in cancer battle

Malicious prosecution lawsuit by Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting moves to federal court

Cattle theft surges in Tavua with over 70 cases recorded

Fiji Warriors defeat Australian Stockman in Nadi

Ravula and Qing Qing to take plea next month

$100,000 disaster infrastructure investment to boost emergency response

Wows Kids Fiji thankful to boxing community for support

Countdown on for the race that stops a nation

WHO and UNAIDS stress immediate action to combat HIV crisis

‘Bugonia’ is a darkly comic gut punch

Registration, vital statistics law review to improve deaths and life events data

Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

Pakistan navy seizes drugs worth nearly $1bn in the Arabian Sea

Fiji athletes set for World Taekwondo Championships in China

Gene Hackman's possessions set for auction in New York

FRCS plans new scanning facilities by 2027

Drua duo set for South Island showdown in NPC final

Balawa hails Kamikamica’s resignation as honourable act

Government balances foreign labour and local skills

Buksh committed to quality boxing

White House East Wing demolished for Trump ballroom project

National Geographic names Fiji a top travel destination

Bulikula shift focus to Nigeria

Sacrilege accused to remain in custody

MSAF confirms CEO suspended, four weeks late

FNU creates new pathways for vocational graduates

US sanctions Russian oil companies as Moscow holds nuclear drills

Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds pay tribute to late Netball Fiji icon

Balawa reaches out as discontent grows among PA youth

Fiji pushes for fair health access in Pacific emergency preparedness

New facility boosts hygiene and safety in Matainoco

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings

IOC wants no sports events in Indonesia after Israeli athletes' visa ban

Kylie among stars on stage at Prince's Earthshot awards

Prince Harry joins call for superintelligent AI ban

Israeli lawmakers pass first vote on West Bank law plan

US government shutdown puts tax credit programs at risk

Fijian Warriors match gate takings to be donated to FCS

Former Politician recalls coup experience at TRC

Tunimakubu honoured to represent Fiji Bati

Small businesses raise concerns over proposed maternity leave

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Liverpool shine in Champions League

North trending cases spark push for early cancer screening

Calls for urgent climate response

Rabuka opens new FLIPS gym, calls for a healthier civil service