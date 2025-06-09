Savannah Guthrie plans to keep wearing pleather pants after mishap

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Savannah Guthrie isn’t letting a little wardrobe malfunction get her down.

The Today anchor kicked off Thursday’s episode of Jenna & Friends by revealing on live television to cohost Jenna Bush Hager and the entire country that she had a hole in her pleather pants.

“Hold on, hot mama,” Bush Hager said as she paused for a moment to take in Guthrie’s all-black ensemble, which featured a sleek blazer, pleather Spanx leggings, and sparkling heels.

“Thank you, these shoes are…” Guthrie began, before another portion of her outfit caught her attention. “But look, I have a big hole in my Spanx. Hole in my Spanx pleather.”

Guthrie then proceeded to lift up her right leg, showcasing a small but visible hole just below her right knee. She then threw her right hand up in the air as if to say ‘oh well’ before taking her seat behind the Jenna & Friends desk.

“We have coined this day ‘Hole in my Spanx,’” Bush Hager joked in response to the mini wardrobe malfunction. She added, “It’s a metaphor for everything.”

But Guthrie isn’t giving up on the pleather pants just yet. She explained in a video on the Today with SiriusXM Instagram account that she intends to wear the pants to Bon Jovi’s 2026 tour.

“Oh for sure, leath-ah weath-ah!” Guthrie exclaimed. “Actually, it’s pleath-ah, pleath-ah weath-ah. They’re Spanx, literally, Spanx.”

Earlier that morning, Guthrie sat down with lead singer Jon Bon Jovi to discuss the upcoming tour — the band’s first since he underwent major vocal cord surgery in 2022.

“I think I can confidently say I can do my two and a half hours night after night after night,” Bon Jovi said. “The road has been long. It’s been tough, but I persevered.”

