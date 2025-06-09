Reese Witherspoon admits anxiety is key to her success

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon puts her success down to anxiety, saying she’s been “rewarded” for perfectionism and stresses herself out “in service of my job”.

Reflecting on her acting and producing career, the Legally Blonde actress, 49, said she is “starting to relax into the idea that I’m enough”.

The actress, who was born in Louisiana, is known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, American Psycho and Walk The Line which won her an Academy Award for best actress.

Article continues after advertisement

Witherspoon was a producer on thriller Gone Girl and adventure drama Wild, which also earned her an Oscar nomination, and she is producing a Legally Blonde prequel series through her media company Hello Sunshine.

In 2016, Witherspoon co-founded Hello Sunshine, now part of Candle Media, which aims “to shine a light on where women are now and help them chart a new path forward”, according to its website.

Her company also produced Apple TV drama The Morning Show, which has won three Emmys and stars Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as co-anchors of a news program.

Reflecting on her 50th birthday next year, Witherspoon said she wasn’t worried about the milestone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.