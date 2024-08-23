'Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik joins ‘Dancing With the Stars'

[Source: AP News]

Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy” — will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The casting was announced on Thursday’s episode of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Nedoroscik is the first celebrity contestant named for the season, which premieres Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+.

The 25-year-old picked up two bronze medals in Paris, helping the American men’s team earn its first Olympic medal in 16 years in addition to finishing third in his event. He became a viral star thanks to memes of his preparation before competing — no, he was not asleep — and of his Superman-like transformation before hitting the floor (he takes his glasses off, just like Clark Kent).

The newest season of “Dancing With the Stars” will be the show’s 33rd. It’s co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, and judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The rest of the celebrity cast will be announced at a later date, ABC said in a release.?