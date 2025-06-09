Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have announced a partnership to bring a selection of iconic Bollywood films to audiences around the world. Starting today, viewers can experience the magic of YRF films on Netflix.

The partnership gives access to a curated line-up of YRF films that will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals and beloved cinematic moments – offering fans across the globe the chance to watch their favourite films at home.

Celebrating the King of Bollywood, nine of Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Chak De India will launch on November 1 his birthday weekend. Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters – Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai – will stream on December 27 to commemorate the superstar’s birthday.

Beginning November 14, classic Yash Raj Films titles such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe, and Silsila will be available for audiences seeking timeless cinematic experiences.

Get ready to relive the magic of Ranveer Singh, with his much-loved films – Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Gunday releasing on December 5, celebrating a decade of unforgettable characters and baba’s blockbuster energy.

Perfect for your festive mood, 34 films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will stream across the holiday season, with two films premiering daily from December 12 to 28.

The celebration continues into 2026. Starting February 7, a Valentine’s week collection featuring eight beloved romance stories – including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste- will be released for audiences to enjoy during the season of love.

Fans can also look forward to YRF’s blockbuster franchises, like the adrenaline-fueled Dhoom trilogy (streaming from November 28) and the gripping Mardaani series (January 22, 2026).

