Kristen Bell recalls filming intimate scene while pregnant

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Adam Brody has a very special name for his first intimate scene with Kristen Bell.

Long before Joanne (Bell) met her Hot Rabbi (Brody) on Nobody Wants This, the actors teamed up to play love interests on House of Lies. He only stuck around for a three-episode arc, playing a love interest for Bell’s Jeannie van der Hooven, but he made quite the impression on her behind the scenes. During her Thursday visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell recounted the detail that made their onscreen sex scene so memorable.

“I was eight and a half months pregnant and we were blurring it out,” Bell told Clarkson of her baby bump. “And Adam affectionately refers to it as ‘our threesome.’ Which I do not want my daughter to hear!”

Article continues after advertisement

Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with husband Dax Shepard, was pregnant twice over the course of the Showtime drama’s run. In the fourth season, the star’s pregnancy was written into the story. But the first time around, producers relied on deceptive camera angles and some CGI to edit out her pregnancy belly. Meanwhile, Brody kept things light by cracking threesome jokes.

That embarrassing quip aside, Bell went on to praise Brody for how he handled not just that scene, but the future intimate moments they would share on Nobody Wants This.

“He’s a delightful scene partner. I love and trust him as an individual so much and I find that he brings something weird and awkward and funny and wonderful and unexpected to every scene, which I really enjoy,” Bell shared. “But I also trust him completely. So to be honest, when I was this much pregnant and I had to, like, mount him, I was just like, ‘Well… morning!'”

Bell, who said that Brody made the scene feel “very safe and comfortable,” also noted that they work so well together because their dynamic is that of a brother and sister.

“We have a very sibling relationship in real life because we get along really well, but we also argue like crazy,” she shared. “He has a different POV and I like to poke at it… and also I’m really nosy.”

Nobody Wants This traces the unlikely love story of unfiltered podcaster Joanne and the rabbi who catches her eye. An instant success for the streamer, the show’s first season quickly garnered an audience and landed three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

While fans have been going crazy over their chemistry since the show first premiered, Bell has revealed that it took a lot of convincing to get Brody on board with the show.

“I tried to convince Adam to do it for months, but he wasn’t interested in playing a romantic lead,” the actress told Red Magazine in an interview published Thursday. “I’m still shocked he said yes.”

She added, “I don’t know why people like seeing us together so much. All I can say is that when I read the script, I knew it was him, and I knew people would feel that, too.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.