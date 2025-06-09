Kim Kardashian shares brain aneurysm diagnosis update

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kim Kardashian is sharing a health update after receiving a surprising brain aneurysm diagnosis in a season 7 teaser for The Kardashians.

The All’s Fair actress and Skims founder, 45, was asked about her current condition while visiting Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“I did go and get a Prenuvo scan, and I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars with all of the team,” Kardashian confirmed to host Robin Roberts. She then cheekily added, “Just tune in next week. But everything works out.”

Article continues after advertisement

The reality star also stressed the importance of attending routine health screenings.

“It’s just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything,” Kardashian said. “And health is wealth. You just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

Kardashian’s diagnosis was revealed in a teaser shown at the end of the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians last week. In the clip, Kardashian could be seen receiving an MRI before explaining that “a little aneurysm” had been discovered in the test.

She went on to note that her doctor believe that the ailment was caused by “stress.” She added, “People think I have the luxury of walking away.”

Another scene in the preview also featured Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, learning of her daughter’s diagnosis over the phone while in her car.

“This week has been the hardest week of my life,” Kardashian lamented.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.