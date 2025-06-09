Kelly Ripa addresses Halloween candy complaints from neighbors

Kelly Ripa’s war with ungrateful Halloween holiday celebrators has waged into 2025.

The Live With Kelly and Mark talk show hostess seemingly hasn’t known peace on the scariest day of the year for quite some time, but not because of ghosts and ghoulies plaguing her — but, rather, ungrateful neighbors who consistently complain about her Halloween candy.

Reminiscing on this year’s battle with the locals, Ripa spoke about manning her New York City holiday station during Friday’s festivities, which she said one woman attempted to ruin.

Tuesday’s episode saw Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, inquire about how she held down the holiday fort in his absence.

“How’d that go? I wasn’t there for that. Did you run out early?” Consuelos asked his spouse,

“We ran out of candy twice, and had to reorder on the fly,” Ripa replied, before noting that the ordeal grew in intensity days after Halloween officially ended.

She continued, telling Consuelos, “Interestingly enough, yesterday a woman came up to me and sort of lodged a complaint that we ran out early. An adult woman!”

Ripa said the woman asked her, “What happened to your candy this year?” The TV star was surprised by the question, and pushed back, asking, “What do you mean?”

“She said, ‘Well, you ran out,'” Ripa recounted. “I go, ‘What time did you come?’ She said, ‘Around 8:30 at night.’ I said, ‘No, it’s over then. You’ll have to come earlier next year.'”

The Live audience chuckled at Ripa’s recollection, with Consuelos maintaining that, if he was there, things might’ve gone a bit differently.

“I wish I would’ve received that complaint,” Consuelos said, smiling, with his wife assuring him several times that she “received it well” and that he would’ve been pleased with how she handled it.

In past years, however, Ripa has called out neighborhood children for demanding more than what she had to offer their Halloween collections.

“I put two candy bars in each bag,” Ripa said on the air in 2023. “I was tired of the ingrate children going, ‘I don’t like that candy bar. Can I have this candy bar?’ This way, you get a bag, move on.”

While Consuelos wasn’t able to pass out candy, he and Ripa did celebrate the holiday together on Friday’s Halloween episode, which saw the pair dress up in around 67 costumes, including outfits inspired by Labubus, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and the Apple TV+ series Severance.

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

