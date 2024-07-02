Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders to release in theaters on September 13, 2024

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After Veere Di Wedding and Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor are joining hands again for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming The Buckingham Murders.

While the duo already won the hearts with such comedy dramas, With this they are coming with a murder mystery and it indeed looks interesting. The film will also introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer.

The film will be released in cinemas on September 13., 2024.

The film has indeed created a stir with the release of its intriguing poster, offering a glimpse into its intense, thrilling world and leaving the audience keeping an eye on the secrets of the murder mystery to unfold.

The film started making noise long before its release, screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and being the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

The film is going to be an intense thriller film, anticipating agendas & relations that unravels the thrilles about a hidden Murder that unleashes a whodunit.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared an intriguing poster, announcing the release date of the film. They jotted down the caption – “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Starring an excellent ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta, and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

