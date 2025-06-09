Jets center Nick Mangold dies at 41 from kidney disease

Source: Entertainment Weekly

ESPN analyst Rex Ryan broke down on air after learning that his former player and Jets center Nick Mangold died at 41 on Saturday.

Mangold died from complications related to kidney disease, his former team confirmed in a statement on Sunday. Ryan, his former head coach, reacted to the news and paid tribute to the athlete soon after on Sunday NFL Countdown.

“It’s brutal,” Ryan said through tears. “Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets. I remember it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured, like injured, and he comes to me. He says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ And he wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid.”

“He was awesome,” Ryan concluded, “and just way too young.”

Mangold spent his entire professional career, which spanned 11 seasons, with the New York Jets, playing for the team from 2006 until 2016. After taking off the following year, he officially retired from the sport in 2018.

Ryan was head coach from 2009 to 2014. Under him, Mangold and the rest of the Jets reached the American Football Conference Championship Game in 2009 and 2010, although they couldn’t quite clinch the title.

Mangold’s death came weeks after he shared a letter to fans on social media explaining that he had been diagnosed with a genetic defect that caused chronic kidney disease. The ex-NFL player said he had been managing the condition since 2006. He was seeking any leads for donors with type O blood who would be able to donate a kidney to him, as he had no family members who were able to do so.

“After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant,” Mangold said in his letter. “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

Mangold had also expressed gratitude to his family, who he said were “my rock every step of the way.” He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children.

“His legacy is etched into the very fabric of our organization,” the New York Jets said in their official statement. “From his first day in green and white to his induction into the Jets Ring of Honor, Nick represented everything it means to be a Jet — with pride, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our deepest condolences to Nick’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. He will forever be part of the Jets family.”

