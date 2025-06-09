Jenna Bush Hager reflects on Cheney's legacy and family ties

Source: Reuters

From one politician’s daughter to the other, Jenna Bush Hager is sending her love to Dick Cheney’s daughters Liz and Mary after their father’s death.

Early Tuesday morning, the Cheney family shared in a statement that the former vice president died at the age of 84 on Monday, “due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

While hosting the Today Show alongside her coanchors later that day, Hager opened up about Cheney’s death and took the moment to send her condolences to his family, especially his daughters.

Article continues after advertisement

Former first ladyBarbara Bush, U.S. President George W. Bush, daughter Jenna Bush, first lady Laura Bush, daughter Barbara Bush, U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and Cheney’s wife Lynne attend the 55th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney, from left.

“I think everybody is waking up and thinking about his family,” Hager told her colleagues. “When you hear of a politician who passes, there’s tons of coverage about what they are like as a politician, but as a daughter of a politician, as a granddaughter of a politician, I just am thinking of his daughters and who they are missing which is not necessarily a man who casts votes, but rather a man who raised them.”

Cheney served as vice president under Hager’s father, former U.S. President George W. Bush, from 2001 until 2009. He previously served as George H.W. Bush’s secretary of defense, helping lead American forces during the Persian Gulf War.

Hager noted that she plans to reach out to Mary and Liz “just to send my love, and I know my parents are thinking the very same.” She also added that her husband, Henry Hager, also has a close relationship with Mary, saying, “Mary was very close, is close, with Henry, so Henry’s out of town, but I texted him this morning and I’m sure he’s going to reach out to her as soon as he wakes up.”

Sam Rockwell attends the closing night gala premiere of “Juror #2” during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California., Jenna Bush Hager attends Hoda Kotb’s Joy 101 Launch Event at CURRENT at Chelsea Piers on May 28, 2025 in New York City., George W. Bush poses for a photo prior to Game 3 of the Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Hager pointed out that she understands how hard it can be to mourn in public, especially when one has a polarizing political legacy.

“I think public grieving can be very difficult because there’s a lot about who the person is as a public figure, but very little about who they are as a dad, as a granddad, as a husband, and so I’m thinking of his family,” she added.

While in office, Cheney weathered many a political and social controversy, such as his staunch advocacy for the invasion of Iraq following the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States and a heavily maligned 2006 incident that saw him accidentally shoot his friend, Harry Whittington, with a shotgun during a hunting exercise.

His actions became fodder for comedians throughout his political career, with his likeness regularly appearing on Saturday Night Live throughout the 1990s and 2000s, with Phil Hartman and Darrell Hammond portraying him on the sketch comedy series.

But, in recent years, Cheney has somewhat broke from his conservative peers and became a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said in a 2022 ad for his daughter’s campaign. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward.”

According to the Cheney family’s statement, the late politician was surrounded by his daughters and wife of 61 years, Lynne, at the time of his death.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the family said. “We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.