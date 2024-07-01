Entertainment

How an 80-year-old Judy Garland song became a Pride anthem

July 1, 2024 12:06 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

It was 1944 when the trolley first started to clang.

“The Trolley Song,” a second-act standout from the 1944 movie musical “Meet Me in St. Louis,” was sung by Judy Garland in striking Technicolor.

It was released back when gay was more commonly understood to mean “happy,” a rainbow was just a weather phenomenon and a trolley was just another mode of transportation.

Article continues after advertisement

And yet it has found new life online nearly 80 years later as an unlikely anthem for LGBTQ Pride.

“The Trolley Song” has been making the rounds again this year among young queer people who can’t resist the brassy gift of Garland’s vocal performance, its campy, heightened atmosphere and its timeless fun.

“Happy pride month (sic) to Judy Garland in the trolley song. And also to the trolley,” one person wrote on X.

“There’s no pride month without the trolley song,” said another.

Some hopeThe Trolley Song” will be a featured lip-sync on the next season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” while others believe the song deserves to be released as several club-ready remixes.

At least one person called it Garland’s version of Sabrina Carpenter’s summer smash “Espresso,” a frothy single about a fling that’s a staple on many Pride playlists.

“The Trolley Song” is not the most obvious candidate for a Pride playlist. It lacks the overt LGBTQ imagery of “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” perhaps Garland’s most famous song, or the appeal of Garland’s live performances toward the end of her life, which were heavily attended by her gay fans. But a closer read reveals why it resonates with LGBTQ fans today.

“The tempo, the lyrics, the onomatopoeia –– it’s all super gay,” said Dave Karger, a Turner Classic Movies host who frequently presents movie musicals, including “Meet Me in St. Louis,” on the channel. (CNN and TCM share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Patrick Kelleher, a social justice organizer in Ireland who’s written about his relationship with Garland and “Meet Me in St. Louis,” has noticed it popping up more frequently in his online circles, even declaring it “this year’s Pride anthem.”

It’s thrilling, he said, that the song that’s brightened his life for so many years is now bringing other young LGBTQ people the same joy.

“As someone who has been obsessing over this song for more than a decade, I’m so glad it’s getting all this renewed attention,” Kelleher said.

“And honestly, if ‘The Trolley Song’ came on at a Pride event, I think the crowd would go absolutely wild.”

It’s a campy crowd-pleaser

Though “The Trolley Song” is a rollicking crowd-pleaser, the scene in which it takes place starts out with Garland in a huff.

Her character, Esther Smith, is a lovestruck teenager in Missouri, months before the 1904 World’s Fair.

She begins the song somberly traipsing around the trolley, wondering why her love interest has not boarded with her.

When she finally spots him running to catch the caboose, the song revs up as Esther’s excitement grows.

“‘Clang, clang, clang’ went the trolley, ‘ding, ding, ding’ went the bell, ‘zing, zing, zing’ went my heartstrings — from the moment I saw him, I fell!” she sings, wide-eyed and moony. In her “high-starch collar” and periwinkle gloves, her giddiness radiates off the screen.

The song’s age hasn’t diminished its appeal. Paige Turner, a seasoned New York-based drag queen, has been performing “The Trolley Song” for 10 years.

Every time she steps onstage in her own “high-starch collar” and costume made to look like Esther’s trolley outfit, she says her audience starts “screeching” with glee.

“People are like, ‘Oh my God, is she doing ‘The Trolley Song’? Oh my God, is she coming out like that?’ And it’s a familiarity you want to give people…” Turner told CNN.

“It’s respectable camp.”

“The Trolley Song’s” campiness lies in its hyper-stylized, theatrical, exaggerated quality that tips into fantasy.

Kelleher likened it to Cher’s 1998 autotune fantasia “Believe” but “somehow even more gay.”

Like Cher’s hit, “The Trolley Song” is dripping in artifice.

But Garland’s earnest delivery cuts through what could be considered corny to deliver a classic.

“When you take the musical theatre leanings out, ‘The Trolley Song’ isn’t all that different to some of the big pop songs queer people have tended to gravitate towards in more recent years,” Kelleher said.

“The song and the clip from the film that accompanies it are instantly iconic.”

It’s upbeat and joyful

“Meet Me in St. Louis” was one of Garland’s signature songs even before her death. Culture writer and critic Manuel Betancourt, who wrote a 33 1/3 book on the seminal live album from 1962, “Judy at Carnegie Hall,” said that the song received an “orgiastic reaction” from her audience when it appeared in her opening medley.

The singer Rufus Wainwright has covered “The Trolley Song” at least twice –– once in 2007, when he covered “Judy at Carnegie Hall,” and again in 2022 with his live album “Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios.”

Both are open-hearted homages to the diva and her 1960s live performances, which were embraced by her gay fans.

Earlier this month, Wainwright shared a TikTok of himself singing the song once again, eyes closed in bliss.

“I have had the most fun ever in my life singing that song,” Wainwright told CNN in an email.

“Once you get on that trolley with Judy, there is no getting off. Same with your sexuality.”

“The Trolley Song” is one of Garland’s “best-known, truly upbeat and celebratory numbers,” Karger said, which makes it especially fitting for a month meant to honor the LGBTQ community and its hard-won victories, though the work toward equality is still in progress.

With its quick tempo and spirited delivery, Turner said “The Trolley Song” can make her “forget that the world is a crappy place sometimes.”

“We’re almost running to catch up and get on the ride with her, and we feel a part of it,” she said.

It’s gay history

Dee Michel, author of “Friends of Dorothy: Why Gay Boys and Gay Men Love ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” was mystified as to why young queer people are meme-ing an 80-year-old song and praising it as a Pride anthem.

He posits that the young LGBTQ community might be taking history that is not necessarily rooted in fact (such as the myth that Garland’s death kickstarted the Stonewall riots or that “Over the Rainbow” is the inspiration for the Pride flag) because they want to feel closer to their community.

According to Michel, these “myths” can be powerful stories that a culture uses to “help explain their place in the universe.”

Without a monolithic gay history lesson or a one-size-fits-all cultural landscape to guide them, queer youth may choose to believe in “folklore” about the gay archives, Michel said.

“There’s this drive to be part of gay history and part of gay culture and feel like there’s something larger than you that you’re participating in,” Michel told CNN. “And that’s what folklore does.”

Believing in Garland’s influence can mean believing in something comforting.

“Whether (the history) was true or not, it doesn’t really matter to people, because they want it to be true and it makes sense to them,” Michel said.

And “The Trolley Song” and its rapturous response at Garland’s concerts, attended by supportive gay fans, are a part of her legend as a gay icon.

“The Trolley Song” has been adopted by LGBTQ people since Garland first started singing it in concert.

Jim Bailey, a legendary Garland impersonator, often performed “The Trolley Song” dressed for adoring crowds that included the likes of Princess Diana, King Charles and Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli.

It’s been covered by various gay men’s choruses, including those in London and Los Angeles.

The song was even included in a medley on an “All Stars” season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in a challenge inspired by Garland.

Though Garland rarely publicly voiced her support for LGBTQ people, queer people for decades have gravitated toward her because she’s a “woman of resilience” who endured abuse and tragedy throughout her life and was still a consummate artist, said Turner, the drag performer.

And maybe she’s still inspiring a sense of belonging among young queer people who are jamming to “The Trolley Song,” whether it’s their first listen or the 100th replay.

“If there are young people out there … who are putting ‘The Trolley Song’ out, how fantastic is that?” Turner said.

No matter that “The Trolley Song” is nearly 80 years old. It’s a cultural artifact that’s still ripe for discovery –– and a certified banger.

“Gay people simply have great taste and to have great taste is to love Judy,” Karger said.

FCS officers to face disciplinary action

RFNS Puamau towed to Ogea

Minister explains funding for restored FNPF pensions

Major civil service review with Australian collaboration

No decision yet on Rabuku’s future

FBC begins 70th anniversary celebrations

Civil service week incorporated with SMEs

Budget will increase consumer spending power

Diversification key to sustained economic growth

Man dies in road accident

Father sentenced to 16 years for raping daughter

Australia doubles foreign student visa fee in migration crackdown

‘A Family Affair’ unites Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron

Ecuador reach Copa quarters, Mexico out after 0-0 draw

We wish them well: Shameem

Venezuela seal top spot in Copa Group B with win over Jamaica

'Inside Out 2' hits $1 billion at global box office

Euro rises after France far-right win first round vote

FMF is new sponsor for IDC

Australia home prices keep climbing on tight supply

How an 80-year-old Judy Garland song became a Pride anthem

Will Smith debuts new song at BET Awards

McLaughlin-Levrone breaks 400m hurdles world record

Spain see off brave Georgia to set-up Germany quarter-final

Trump targets anti-immigration drive on murdered Women, Girls

Two front court for mobile money scams

Dolly Parton Hilariously Snubs Ryan Reynolds Over 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Greek firefighters battle wildfires amid strong winds

Suspected suicide bombers kill 18 in Nigeria

Unions should welcome budget relief says Finance Minister

Baby Flying Fijians to improve their set-piece play

Rayalu sounds alarm on drug epidemic among i-Taukei youths

Morgan sets sail for Olympic glory in Paris

New initiatives to assist cane farmers: SCGF

Israeli tanks enter North and South Gaza

Rongosolia stays says Navua FA President

Baby Pearls on track with preparations

Hunger strike by prisoners expose gaps

US seeks crucial match against Uruguay at Copa America

Fiji’s MSME sector poised for growth

Bellingham sends England to Euro 2024 quarters

Tourism sector poised for growth

TSLS Board welcomes budget boost

Roosters defy rain in big win over Wests Tigers

Fiji and Indonesia strengthen ties in correctional services

Cowboys defeat Penrith to soar into top-eight

Government commits to MSME development

No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

Cyndi Lauper never wanted to be pitted against Madonna

Government ensures increased budget transparency

TCF council applauds national budget

We did not execute: May

Lyles wins 200m in world lead, setting up Olympic double bid

Consultations conclude for NDP

Navy and partners crack down illegal fishing activities

LeBron James opts out of contract, eyes new Lakers deal

Wildfire fanned by winds rages uncontrolled on Greece's Serifos island

Jones will not continue US Olympic trials

Judge again refuses to dismiss Alec Baldwin indictment

Eddie Murphy still stung by that David Spade joke

Beryl, southeast of Barbados, intensifies into hurricane

Ill-discipline costs the Bula Boys

Argentina beat Peru to top Copa America Group A

Canada into Copa America quarter-finals after 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile

Pacific Break concert draws in huge crowd

Team Fiji seeks spiritual blessings ahead of Paris Olympics

Rohit and Kohli bow out of T20 internationals after World Cup win

Man to front court over alleged financial fraud

Moderate Pezeshkian makes it to Iran presidential run-off

France to vote in election that could put far right in government

Martin Mull, veteran character actor dies at 80

Taiwan singer tells prestigious music awards

Attacker killed after firing crossbow at policeman guarding Israeli embassy

Child dies following accident

Baby Flying Fijians fall to South Africa in U20 World Cup opener

Radrodro satisfied with pay raise despite Unions' 30 percent demand

Germany weather storm to beat Denmark and reach quarters

Bula Boys ready to return home with bronze

Remittances surge despite emigration

Government plans controlled spending

India edge South Africa in thriller to win T20 World Cup title

Woeful Italy sent packing from Euro 2024 by super Swiss strikes

Prasad calls for responsible employer actions post-wage hike

Coates injury sours Storm defeat of Raiders

Pryce is right as Best powers Knights home against Eels

Warriors hit back in style as Martin stands tall

US TV coverage of Paris Olympics to include AI, pop culture, drama

Fuel and LPG prices set to decrease

New structure for FRU

Sugar Minister unveils new support initiatives

Suva FC bolsters squad in bid to avoid relegation

Unions proceed with petition

Sailada announces strong lineup for U20 Championship opener

Another loss for Kaiviti Silktails

Budget focuses on sustainable economic growth

Turaga calls for review of police blacklist procedures

Nasinu Secondary continues to impress

Panama court acquits 28 people tied to Panama Papers

Daugunu back with Reds

Vinicius brace helps Brazil to 4-1 Copa America win over Paraguay

At least one killed, 12 injured in Russian missile attack

Stage set for Pacific Break in Wailoaloa

France's election stokes far-right linked violence

Seventeen brings K-Pop to Glastonbury

FijiFirst members await official confirmation on deregistration

Sharma ready to shine in South Africa

Leadership means putting people first says Catanasiga

Auckland City FC applies for Hughes’ ITC

Silktails determined to bag first win

Northern division to benefit from increased budget allocations

Sugarcane farmers to benefit from $102 per tonne price increase

Colombia beat Costa Rica 3-0 to book spot in Copa America knock-outs

Kamikamica stresses economic diversification in 2024-2025 budget

Fiji cuts duties on prefabricated building materials

SCGC welcomes $200k for elections

German museum spotlights the art of soccer during Euro 2024

Australian diplomat says adding AUKUS partners 'complicated'

Simon Cowell looks for UK's next megastar boy band again

Delhi airport roof collapse highlights Modi's infrastructure challenges

Leaders react to 2024-2025 budget

Over $1m for Weightlifting Fiji to host championship

FTUC welcomes Vatukoula strike settlement

Coach concerned over repeated mistakes

Bold looking budget: Prasad

Bula Boys prepare for third place play-off

New minimum wage rate welcomed

CONMEBOL suspends Argentina and Chile coaches for late field exits at Copa America

India look to end title drought, South Africa seek redemption

Government invests heavily on upgrade of roads

$9.7m for Environment and Climate Change

Boost of $101 million for Agriculture

Burton's golden boot gets Bulldogs home in thriller

Number of days over 35 C surges in world's scorching capitals

Killer Mike will likely avoid charges after Grammys arrest

Team Fiji to Olympics presents i-tatau

Supreme Court decision raises questions on Rabuku’s past decisions

WAF to be corporatized

Major civil-servant unions discontent with pay raise

US Supreme Court ruling on emergency abortions offers no clarity for states

Mixed reactions in West on budget announcement

Government restores pension rates for affected FNPF pensioners

$40m for back-to-school support

$226.8m for the Fiji Police Force

$68.8m for Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

Bill Cobbs, prolific and sage character actor, dies at 90

Government announces revenue reforms

Oklahoma orders schools to teach the Bible in every classroom

Equitable return of investment needed: Prasad

Government boosts iTaukei empowerment

Tax incentive extended to FNRL

Uruguay scores five to near Copa quarters

Budget increase for all Independent Institutions and Judiciary

Milestone interest rate for FNPF members

PPP created financial issues says Prasad

Jury orders NFL to pay nearly $4.8 billion in ‘Sunday Ticket’ case

Singer, songwriter, provocateur and politician Kinky Friedman dead at 79

Haiti residents cautiously hopeful as first Kenyan police deploy

L.A. city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition

US charges 193 people in $2.75 billion health care fraud bust

$2m for narcotics bureau; tax rebate also announced

Departure tax increment announced

Glastonbury festival kicks off as thousands of fans stream in

PM announces new Minister for Fisheries and Forestry

New schemes introduced for students

Kolinisau drops six

Israeli anti-government protesters march on Netanyahu's home

PM receives Ravu's resignation

Panama strike late to beat 10-man United States

Bolivia President Arce denies allegations of role in failed coup attempt

Why the Taylor Swift economy isn't real

$6.5m for overseas tours

Minimum wage rate to increase to $5 by 2025

Biden and Trump face off in early debate, with age, ability in focus

Rabuku not eligible to hold DPP position

Major pay increase for civil servants

Kafka letter, in which he can no longer write, goes to auction

Raiwalui is Waratahs Director of Performance

MPs salary increase to cost $4.1m

Education gets largest budget chunk at $778m

Increased benefit for social welfare beneficiaries

Health budget to address pressing issues

Fiji's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to drop to 78%

Vatukoula strike settlement

Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

Israel bombs flatten Lebanon village amid war fears

Greece opens ancient life artefacts' exhibition at Acropolis museum

Police fire tear gas in Kenya finance bill protests

We’re lucky to have Master Naca: Kolinisau

Budget anticipation grows amidst economic optimism and tax hint

India beat England to reach T20 World Cup final

RBF approves exchange control relaxations

Tahiti next for Bula Boys

RBF maintains OPR amid economic outlook challenges

EURO 16 confirmed

FIFA working with UBS to raise up to $2 billion

FCOSS hopes critical areas will be prioritized

Labasa hopeful for inclusion in the budget

Rain delays toss in India v England T20 World Cup semi

Support for MSMEs to be intensified

Double sprint champion Thompson-Herah to miss Paris Games