'Hard to be hot': Sharon Stone defends Sydney Sweeney

Sharon Stone (left) and Sydney Sweeney. [Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Sharon Stone has defended Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.

The Christy star was hit with a backlash this summer when her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” advertisements were accused of celebrating her white heritage and physique but the Basic Instinct icon has urged Sydney to flaunt her beauty.

Sharon – who will feature alongside Sweeney in the third season of Euphoria – said at Variety’s Power of Women event on Wednesday: “It’s OK to use what mama gave you. It’s really fine.

Stone recalled a chat she had with Sweeney, 28, at the height of the “great jeans” storm as she told her about a similar tale involving the late primatologist Jane Goodall.

The 67-year-old star said: “Because I was co-godparents with Jane Goodall, I said, ‘When Jane was on the cover of Life Magazine for her work with gorillas, she was in her safari shorts and shirt, sitting with one of the animals that she was working with.

Stone is a new addition to the cast of Euphoria and relished getting to work alongside an ensemble that includes talented young actors including Sweeney, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi on the acclaimed teen drama series.

