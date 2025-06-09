For Demi Lovato, ‘It’s Not That Deep.’

[Source: AP]

On her ninth studio album, Demi Lovato has had a revelation: “It’s Not That Deep.”

It’s the title of her energetic dance-pop record, and a celebration of life’s joys and messiness — all of which appear across its 11 tracks.

“I’ve put so much energy and so much love into this album,” Lovato told The Associated Press at rehearsals for a special One Night Only event at the Palladium in Los Angeles last week. “I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Next spring, she’ll tour the album, hitting 23 cities across North America. The “It’s Not That Deep” Tour kicks off April 8 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes May 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Lovato will hit Orlando, Florida; Atlanta; Nashville; Washington, D.C,; Philadelphia; Toronto; Boston; New York; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Chicago; Minneapolis; Denver; Las Vegas; Anaheim, California; San Francisco; Seattle; Los Angeles; Glendale, Arizona; Dallas and Austin, Texas.

Artist presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. General sales begin Friday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lovato discussed her new album, her penchant for musical transformation and her forthcoming tour.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

