Efron returns to dance floor after nose injury

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Dylan Efron got a jump scare ahead of Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming Halloween Night: an injury.

The Traitors alum informed fans that he broke his nose during rehearsals for the show in an Instagram post on Saturday. While trying a new move with his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, the pro accidentally cracked Efron’s nose with her elbow. But he’s keeping his chin up.

“Broke my nose,” Efron wrote in the caption for a photo of him in the hospital, “but don’t need it to dance.”

“I’m seriously all good,” he continued, “but I’ll never forget the way Dani [Karagach], Pasha [Pashkov], and Danielle [Fishel] WOULDN’T leave [my] side when it happened. Warms my heart to have friends like them.”

After a quick trip to the hospital, Efron said, he was ready to return to the dance floor.

“We’ll be back dancing tomorrow,” he said. Check out the post below.

Efron is not the only contestant to have dealt with an injury recently. His costar Fishel pulled a hamstring earlier in the season. She showed off her massive bruise on TikTok but assured fans, “I promise my leg feels better than it looks.”His broken nose is a minor setback for Efron in the race for the Mirrorball Trophy. After a rocky start in the competition, the Down to Earth star has been notably improving his moves. He particularly impressed judges with his stellar performance on Dedication Night, when he brought out his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, to accompany him.

The siblings danced to “Rewrite the Stars,” paying tribute to their eldest brother, Zac Efron, who originally sang the song with Zendaya in the 2017 movie The Greatest Showman. The younger Efron and Karagach received all 9s from the judges, snagging the highest score of the evening.

The older Efron has been absent from the DWTS audience so far, but Dylan said his big brother has been supportive behind the scenes.

“Hey, he’s doing his thing,” he told Extra.

Meanwhile, he said Olivia, who has been cheering him on all season, was “still on cloud nine” after their performance together.

Efron and Karagach are one of nine couples left in the competition. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.

