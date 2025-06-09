Dua Lipa tops UK Under 30 Rich List

Dua Lipa's Stg129 million fortune leaves her a long way clear at the top of the Under 30 Rich List. (AP PHOTO)

Dua Lipa has topped Heat magazine’s annual Under 30 Rich List.

The Levitating hit maker’s Stg129 million ($A263 million) fortune leaves her a long way clear at the top of the UK publication’s list ahead of Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who is worth Stg35.7 million.

The top five on the list is completed by singer Lewis Capaldi (Stg35 million), Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown (Stg24 million) and reality TV couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Stg22.1 million).

The publication’s rich list – made up of the top 30 richest stars under the age of 30 in Britain and Ireland – also complied a list of the wealthiest international celebrities, with Kylie Jenner top of the pile with her Stg540 million fortune eclipsing her sister Kendall Jenner as well as model Hailey Bieber, singer Billie Eilish and K-pop sensations BLACKPINK.

The magazine also listed a top five of the most generous stars, with music legend Sir Elton John giving away a whooping Stg27 million in 2024.

Singers Harry Styles (Stg5.2 million) and Ed Sheeran (Stg2 million) also featured on the generosity list.

