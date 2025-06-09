Charlie Sheen clarifies 'sex with men' comments

Charlie Sheen. [Photo Credit: AAP]

Charlie Sheen has clarified his sexual experiences with men weren’t “full-fledged”.

The 60-year-old actor released his memoir The Book of Sheen and Netflix docuseries AKA Charlie Sheen in October and caused a stir with his revelations about same-sex encounters, but he believes his disclosure has led to a major misconception.

Speaking on In Depth with Grant Bersinger, he said: “When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?. It wasn’t that.

The former Two and a Half Men star – who has Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with second wife Denise Richards, 16-year-old twins Max and Bob with third spouse Brooke Mueller, and daughter Cassandra Estevez, 41, with a high school girlfriend – insisted he wasn’t trying to clarify the situation out of regret or judgement.

He added: “It’s not a shame thing. It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, (sex with men) is a bit of a broad category.'”

Charlie previously admitted he first started experimenting with men in the midst of his drug addiction and said: “Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f*****g fun”.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he added: “That’s what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it – ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? – and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f*****g fun, and life goes on.”

However, he admitted he was extorted by people who knew his secret.

He said: “It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away’.

And the Wall Street star admitted it was “liberating” to speak out.

When asked in his documentary how it felt to be talking for the first time about having sex with men, Charlie answered: “Liberating. It’s f*****g liberating… [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

