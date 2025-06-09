Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya goes on floors

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has officially commenced shooting for his next directorial under the Rajshri Productions banner, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead.

The untitled film, a romantic family entertainer, went on floors on November 1, 2025, marking the beginning of a new collaboration between Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been a long-time collaborator of Barjatya, took to social media to share a special update from the sets.

Revealing that this project marks his 549th film, Kher wrote, “ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM:???? Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab’s 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna!”

In October, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Rajshri Productions has teamed up once again with Mahaveer Jain Films for this project, following their collaboration on Uunchai.

