Andrew, the civilian formerly known as ‘prince,’ faces an uncertain future

He has lost his title as prince, lost his rent-free mansion on the sprawling grounds next to Windsor Castle and lost whatever remained of his reputation in the public eye.

What is next for the commoner once known as Prince Andrew probably involves a fleet of moving trucks as he packs up the trappings of his once royal life to move to an isolated private home owned by his brother, King Charles III.

But life as he knew it will change dramatically given the king’s unprecedented act to protect the monarchy by stripping his younger brother of his titles and evicting him to punish him for serious lapses of judgment over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“On a personal level, it must be pretty devastating and the ultimate humiliation for him,” said Joe Little, editor of Majesty Magazine. “We know him to be rather an arrogant character, but this has got to be taking its toll on him mentally. It would be very strange if it weren’t.”

