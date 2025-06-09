9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23

Source: Entertainment Weekly

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Tate has died at age 23, shortly after filming her first-ever series role on the ABC drama, her agency announced.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19,” the McCray Agency shared to Instagram over the weekend in a post announcing the rising star’s death.

The message continued, referencing Tate’s small supporting role in the pilot episode of the spin-off program that debuted on Oct. 9.

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting,” the announcement read. “She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

The post thanked the show’s casting staffers before offering condolences to Tate’s mother.

“My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor, her sister Daniella, family and friends. I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many,” the caption finished.

A cause of death was not publicly listed, though an obituary for Tate indicates that, in lieu of flowers in Tate’s memory, donations should be made in her name to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of “inherited conditions that cause nerve damage,” mainly to the arms and legs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for the McCray Agency and ABC for additional comment.

Tate’s obituary notes that the young performer was born and raised in Nashville, and graduated from the Middle Tennessee State University, where she studied business.

“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few,” reads the obituary. “What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

9-1-1: Nashville is the latest in ABC’s expanding 9-1-1 universe, following the launch of the original Angela Bassett-starring procedural that debuted on Fox in 2018 before jumping to its current network home in 2024.

The channel also later released 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe, in 2020, though that iteration ended in February.

The Nashville edition also stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and LeAnn Rimes.

