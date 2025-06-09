National Guard troops arrive in DC as Trump's takeover begins

[Source: 1News]

US National Guard troops have begun arriving in Washington DC on the orders of President Donald Trump.

The president declared a public safety emergency on Monday, deploying 800 troops and taking federal control of the city’s police department — a first for any US president.

Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser has rejected Trump’s claims about crime, saying figures show violent crime is at a 30-year low.

A White House briefing is expected soon, which may also provide updates on Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

