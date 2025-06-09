Homeless who refuse to cooperate with Trump crackdown may go to jail

[Source: Reuters]

Homeless people in Washington, D.C., could face jail time if they do not comply with President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on crime and rid the U.S. capital of homeless encampments, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Homeless individuals will be given the option to leave their encampment, to be taken to a homeless shelter, to be offered addiction or mental-health services, and if they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or to jail time,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

