LTA CEO resigns from role

[Photo: Supplied: Land Transport Authority Of Fiji FB Page]

The Land Transport Authority is facing a leadership change, with Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa resigning effective today.

Rokosawa has stepped down for personal reasons and will be joining his family abroad.

The LTA Board has appointed General Manager Policy and Business Development Makitalena Drova as Acting CEO.

She will lead the Authority while the Board begins the recruitment process for a substantive CEO.

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Rokosawa was appointed CEO in October 2024, after holding several senior positions within the LTA.

He previously served as Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer, contributing to the Authority’s financial management, operations and organisational development.

During his tenure as CEO, Rokosawa supported initiatives focused on improving LTA operations and customer service, advancing digitalisation and strengthening regulatory reforms.

The Board has thanked Rokosawa for his years of service and contribution to the Authority and Fiji.

It says his knowledge, professionalism and experience have been an important part of LTA’s progress.

Rokosawa leaves the role as the Authority continues to work through changes in Fiji’s transport sector.