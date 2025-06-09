AI to take centre stage at Pacific Media Summit

Artificial intelligence will be a major focus at the eighth Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu later this month.

Fijian Media Association President Rosi Doviverata says media professionals, policymakers and technology experts will discuss the opportunities and risks AI presents to the industry.

She says the discussions come as concerns grow over misinformation, disinformation and the responsible use of AI, while Fiji continues to develop its governance frameworks.

“From the industry, we’ll have Google; we’ll have them in Savusavu to be part of one of the plenaries there, and interestingly they’ll be sharing some of their highlights of the study they’ve done in the region.”

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Doviverata says the summit will also look at how media organisations can ensure journalists use AI responsibly.

“As media organisations it’s really our responsibility to ensure that journalists are using AI responsibly.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says work is also underway to strengthen Fiji’s laws around emerging digital technologies.

“The review of our Online Safety Act is currently underway in partnership with the Law Reform Commission, so the review, I believe, has been completed and the report has been handed to the Law Reform Commission.”

Tabuya says the review is part of broader efforts to prepare Fiji for emerging digital challenges, including those linked to artificial intelligence.

The Government has contributed $27,000 towards the Pacific Media Summit.