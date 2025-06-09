Neha overcomes doubt to graduate

Neha Nand with her Father Mukesh Nand at the USP Graduation

For Neha Nand, graduating from the University of the South Pacific is a reminder of how close she came to giving up.

Originally from Navua, Neha graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and a Graduate Certificate in Education Secondary.

She says the journey was challenging, especially after moving away from her family to study and live in Suva.

“The journey has been really challenging for me. I would say that I almost gave up, but looking and reflecting on my parents and everyone around me, I didn’t.”

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Neha attended Vashist Muni College and Vashist Muni Primary School.

She now plans to begin her career in education, while keeping the option open to pursue postgraduate studies.

“After graduating from university, I’m really excited and happy for my future right now. I don’t know what’s next, but I have decided to continue with my studies, maybe start postgrad afterwards. Right now, I think I’m going to go into education, start teaching and everything, and maybe in the future I will see where life takes me.”

Her father, Mukesh Nand, says he is proud of his daughter’s achievement and grateful to everyone who supported her.

“I’m very happy to see my daughter graduate today, and I would like to thank everyone for supporting my daughter.”

Neha’s message to other students is simple: don’t give up, even when the journey becomes difficult.

“Please don’t give up and work hard. Life will not get easy. Have faith in yourself, don’t lose hope and try your very best.”