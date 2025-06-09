Defence to take disclosure issue to High Court

[Photo: Supplied]

Defence lawyer Richard Naidu will take the dispute over alleged non-disclosure of evidence in the Biman Prasad case to the High Court.

Naidu asked the Suva Magistrates Court to adjourn the trial so he could file an application under the High Court’s supervisory jurisdiction.

He wants the High Court to consider what the defence describes as material non-disclosure and, if necessary, issue temporary orders affecting the trial.

However, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad ordered the trial to continue.

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The defence accepted the order but confirmed it would continue with its High Court application.

This follows a dispute over two witness statements from an earlier investigation, which the Magistrate has ordered FICAC to produce in court.

The trial against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has now resumed.