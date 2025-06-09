Fiji honors 9/11 victims

[Photo: Supplied]

Diplomats and government officials gathered at the United States Embassy in Suva today to commemorate 25 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The attacks saw hijacked planes crash into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia, and a field in Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Somer Bessire-Briers says the solemn occasion provides an opportunity to pause, remember and honour those who lost their lives.

Bessire-Briers also reflected on the attacks from her personal experience, having been serving in Fiji as a Peace Corps volunteer at the time.

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She says the tragedy demonstrated how an event in one part of the world can affect people across borders and cultures.

“A tragedy in one place can touch people on the other side of the world. And, compassion can travel just as far. After September 11, 2001, people reached across borders, languages, religions, and cultures. To say something very simple. You are not alone. You are with me.”

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says the September 11 attacks changed the global security landscape.

He says while it is important to remember the past, the focus must also remain on building a better future for the next generation.

The ceremony reflected on the lives lost 25 years ago and the continued impact of the attacks on global security and communities around the world.