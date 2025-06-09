Driver surrenders after Tacirua children hit and run

[Photo: File]

A 35-year-old man has surrendered to Police following a motor vehicle accident in Tacirua this morning that left four children injured.

Police say the driver allegedly struck the children, aged five, seven and 14, shortly after seven o’clock while they were walking along the road.

Three of the children were taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, while the fourth remains admitted at the Valelevu Health Centre.

All four victims are reported to be in stable condition.

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The driver remains in Police custody as investigations into the accident continue.