Fiji ready for Canada

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are determined to set the tone early when they begin their Pacific Nations Cup title defence against Canada on Saturday.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the match is an important opportunity for the squad, especially with the Northern Tour coming up in November.

With around 80 percent of the squad made up of Fijian Drua and locally based players, Seruvakula wants his players to step up and deliver on the international stage.

“We will never underestimate Canada coming on Saturday. They’ve been doing well in their previous matches.”

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Canada has continued to improve internationally and also comes into the match after recently playing Japan.

However, Seruvakula says Fiji will remain focused on its own game plan, with discipline, staying connected and maintaining intensity for the full 80 minutes key to their chances.

The Flying Fijians will be looking to start their PNC campaign on a winning note as they aim to defend their title.

Fiji takes on Canada at 7pm tomorrow.