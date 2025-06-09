New gynaecological surgery reduces recovery time

[Photo: Supplied]

Women in Fiji now have access to another less complex option for major gynaecological surgery, following the first laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo- oophorectomy performed at Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi.

Laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy is a surgery performed through small abdominal cuts to remove the womb, both fallopian tubes and both ovaries.

The procedure was carried out on Saturday by a team led by consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist Dr Nanise Sikiti.

The surgery involved the removal of the uterus and fallopian tubes through four small incisions, while conserving the patient’s ovaries.

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The patient, 35-year-old Lautoka mother Jean Smith, was discharged two days later and says she experienced no complications.

She says she was able to stand without assistance just hours after the surgery.

Dr Sikiti says minimally invasive surgery can offer suitable patients less pain, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery.

She says the approach also supports Enhanced Recovery After Surger (ERAS) which focuses on getting patients eating, drinking and moving sooner after an operation.

She adds that the procedure is an important step in expanding surgical options for women in Fiji, but stresses that minimally invasive surgery is only suitable for appropriately selected patients.

The surgical team also included Dr Rebecca Mitchell and Dr Sailosi Ratumaitavuki.