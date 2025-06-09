Bruce Willis is still 'really funny', his wife says

Bruce Willis' wife says his sense of joy and fun is still very much there. [Photo Credit: AP PHOTO]

Bruce Willis is still “really funny”, according to his wife.

The Die Hard actor has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years because he has frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

His wife Emma Heming Willis – with whom he has daughters Mabel, 14, and 12-year-old Evelyn – thinks their family’s sense of fun has helped keep them going over the past few years.

Emma told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “We’ve always been a family that finds joy and fun in the littlest things, and that philosophy is precisely what has served us best as we’ve navigated this path.

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“If I had to think about what those small moments actually are … well, our daughters are still young and say the most hilarious things. And Bruce is really funny too – he still says things that make us laugh.

“There is something I want to make crystal clear: we are never laughing at him, we are always laughing with him. We’ve managed to protect that sense of joy and fun simply because it’s still very much there.

“Just because someone receives a dementia diagnosis – in whatever form – it doesn’t mean their life is over or that the lights have been turned off completely. There’s still so much fun to be had, so much laughter, and so much connection waiting for you. There is an entire world of love that remains completely intact.

“Painting a picture that dementia is relentless, unmitigated misery every single minute of the day is an absolute myth. We have so many everyday moments that are still hilarious to us, and, thankfully, we’re still laughing.”

Emma also hit out at the misconception that Bruce’s dementia diagnosis means the 71-year-old star – who also has Rumer, 38, Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32, with ex-wife Demi Moore – no longer recognises his family.

“We are talking about a disease that’s extremely common; it is estimated that by the year 2050 cases are going to triple. And, yet, misunderstandings continue because it has always been surrounded by a lot of shame and stigmas,” she said.

“It’s really eye-opening to see that one of the very first questions almost everyone asks me is, ‘Does Bruce still remember you?’ And my answer is always a resounding yes.

“Bruce doesn’t have Alzheimer’s. He has frontotemporal dementia, which affects a completely different part of the brain. ”

While Bruce lives separately from his family, they see him on a daily basis and Emma hopes the love they all have for each other shines through to their daughters.