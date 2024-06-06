World

Australia drops court action against Musk's X over church stabbing posts

Reuters

June 6, 2024 9:08 am

[Source: Reuters]

Australia’s cyber safety regulator decided to drop a legal challenge against Elon Musk-owned X over the removal of videos of the stabbing of an Assyrian church bishop in Sydney, after a setback last month in the federal court.

Judge Geoffrey Kennett in May rejected a bid by the eSafety commissioner to extend a temporary order for the social media platform to block videos of the knife attack, which Australian authorities had called a terrorist attack.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement the regulator had decided to drop its legal action against X.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most Australians accept this kind of graphic material should not be on broadcast television, which begs an obvious question of why it should be allowed to be distributed freely and accessible online 24/7 to anyone, including children,” Grant said.

She said a major concern was the ease by which children were able to access the violent content on X.

Grant said she originally issued X the notice to remove the video in order to prevent the “extremely violent footage from going viral”, potentially inciting further violence and inflicting more harm on the community.

“I stand by my investigators and the decisions eSafety made,” she said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence for the alleged attack in April.

The legal tussle had sparked heated exchanges between Musk and senior Australian officials including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called Musk “an arrogant billionaire” for his objections to take down the video. Musk has posted memes criticising the regulatory order, describing it as censorship.

Other major platforms such as Meta (META.O), opens new tab, TikTok, Reddit and Telegram, took down the video when asked.

X had blocked Australian users from viewing the posts but refused to remove them globally on the grounds that one country’s rules should not control the internet.

But the regulator argued that geo-blocking Australians, the solution X offered, was ineffective because several users used virtual private networks that disguised their locations.

 

Ex-banker and police officer charged in $233K money laundering

Cabinet endorses Narcotics Strategy

Nationwide drug operations ramp up

NZ transit visa changes announced for Fiji nationals

Fiji, NZ set goals

Sexual offenses against minors’ remain high

IO in Nausori Highlands murder to appear in appeal hearing

Application to repatriate or bail Kim

MoH enhances primary healthcare services

USP reaches salary agreement with staff unions

FijiFirst rift deepens

Ice Spice announces highly anticipated debut album ‘Y2K’ will arrive in July

Australia, China seek bigger ties with Solomon Islands

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Inside NBC’s Olympics bet on pop culture in Paris, with help from Snoop Dogg and Cardi B

Byrne announces squad for June Test

A decade after ‘All About That Bass,’ Meghan Trainor aims to make her feel-good songs ‘Timeless’

Modi set to take oath for the third time on June 8 as allies pledge support

Drua banks on voice of supporters: Byrne

Russia could deploy missiles near West: Putin

Fiji Pearls ready to step up: Rokoura

‘Traitors’ cast will include Sam Asghari, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval — and a British aristocrat

Blues brace for hosts

Nayacalevu continues as Acting PS until mid-July

Mick Jagger, strutting at 80, teases new album and more touring

McDonald's loses Chicken Big Mac trademark in Europe

Stanford students arrested in pro-Palestinian protest that took over president's office

Mbappe on target as France grab 3-0 friendly win over Luxembourg

Man charged for alleged fraud

Fiji's service exports soar beyond pre-pandemic levels

Journalists head to Hawaii for Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture

Australia drops court action against Musk's X over church stabbing posts

Pool of death for Fiji women’s U20

Biden imposes sweeping asylum ban at US-Mexico border

Fijifirst asks Speaker to follow law

Nalaga continues to impress

NZ PM to hold discussions with Rabuka on regional issues

New Caledonia out of OFC Nations Cup

FFA thanks northern spectators

Appointment of COMPOL on course: PM

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of 'climate hell'

Fiji Airports focused on diversifying revenue streams

More focus towards solving municipalities’ challenges

Fiji to face France, Canada Brazil in women's U20 World Cup

Lot allocations announced for Waidamudamu residents

New climate readiness program to be launched in Fiji

Captain Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland

Dates confirmed for the 9th SPTE

Argentina has first training session in Miami

Maroons hammer 12-man Blues in series opener

PM needed extra legal insights

NZ PM arrives in Fiji

Education Ministry seeks legal advice from SG

Water Strategy 2050 requires $8.7b

Drua maintains starting line-up

Government to intensify efforts to address cost of living

Pearls strengthen bond ahead of series

Police urge vigilance on supervision of children

Nayacalevu has resigned as acting PS: Mazey

CONMEBOL Copa America to be shown live on FBC channels

FLP welcomes the appointment of new AG

Fiji FACT knockout stages tickets on sale

PM bags bronze in shot-put event

17 FijiFirst members remain as MP’s

Pressure mounts for Drua

Man denies drug charges

Polishing stages for Pearls ahead of series

Graham Leung sworn in as AG; Turaga still Justice Minister

Krishneel says Ba will come firing on Saturday

Nausori Airport struggling to achieve return on investment

Trump seeks to lift gag order after conviction

Agriculture officers trained to avoid budget underutilization

Student dies in road accident

Perpetrators face legal action over EbayShop scam

New PIF SG meets Rabuka

Inoke and Tewa in the race for next sprint king

Tackling transnational crime threats in the Pacific

Police look for missing teen

Youth festival to address the rise of criminal activities

Diddy sells majority stake in Revolt media

Djokovic rocks French Open with withdrawal, Sinner assured of top ranking

Graham Leung sworn in as AG

US House passes GOP bill to sanction ICC over Israel

Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew dead at 58

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC reality series about their family

Modi set for record third term, but with smaller majority

Koya is unpopular says Bulitavu

People of Fiji show you what rugby means: Byrne

Fiji U20 to field majority local players

FSC prioritizes production increase before diversification

Netanyahu may prolong Gaza war for politics: Biden

Nalaubu leads golden boot race

femLINKpacific tackles tech-facilitated gender violence

Kumar was a kind-hearted man: Lal

Netherlands edge past Nepal in low-scoring encounter

Fiji to showcase local brands in Sydney

Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia after IPL roles

Auckland FC confirms Smith, Mata for A-League debut

HA partners with UTOF to empower employees

PRF founder stresses on environment protection

India's Modi eyes biggest win yet when votes counted in giant election

Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail

Drua braces for Eden Park atmosphere

Fiji FA continues to address drug issue

New Zealand’s nascent space industry aims for the stars

Cikamatana books ticket to Paris Olympics

We could have done better says Rabuka

Rupert Murdoch ties the knot for the 5th time in ceremony at his California vineyard

Fiji's growth outlook faces challenges: RBF

Government open to addressing teacher pay concerns

Pacific Polytech graduates tackle youth unemployment

Indian heatwave kills dozens over summer, media says nearly 25,000 fall ill

FNU urges Fijians to be cautious of fake online learning platforms

Baron Waqa appointed PIF SG

Trial in the fatal daytime ambush of rapper Young Dolph reset to September

Naiqama departs from Silktails

Consumer Council and Police investigate alleged scammer

RCL Services creates employment for 150 people

Major cases keeping former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in jail

Mabe Pearl farming gets a boost

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul postponed

Idris Elba helps uncover the WWII soldiers of color who never got their due

India to increase road toll charges

Drua door is always open Coach Byrne: Derenalagi

Krishna praises Odisha coach

Koroilavesau opens up about prolonged party dispute

Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father’s last name

Rewa Butter prices rise due to increased costs

Trump, RNC raise $141 million in May, boosted by guilty verdict

Government notes competing demand for expenditure

Fiji offers investment opportunities for NZ businesses

Fong encourages positivity and participation

New York prepares for India-Pakistan T20: 'Super Bowl on steroids'

New York set to restrict social media algorithms for teens

Five positive drug tests at Fiji FACT

Djokovic endures another French Open marathon, survives Cerundolo scare

REALB warns of rental scam, urges caution

UniFiji introduces its new course

US seeks UN backing for proposed Gaza ceasefire deal

Dolly Parton loved Beyoncé's 'Jolene' rendition

FTA demands action on safety, considers strike

Foundation members have no directive power: Bulitavu

Katy Perry 'Fixes' Butker's controversial commencement speech

G7 leaders 'fully endorse' Biden's Gaza peace plan

Sheinbaum's historic win in Mexico spooks markets

Kelce speechless as Sudeikis asks about Taylor Swift

Drua regroups for quarterfinal

Coalition Government remains strong despite differences: DPM

Taxi driver’s death classified as alleged murder

Kamoe off to Tennis Nations Cup

Fiji seeks Australia's smart gate access for e-passports

Jury selection begins in Hunter Biden's criminal trial

Gavoka highlights Pacific's role in ICAO

Plans to strengthen support for JPs

Krishna extends stay with Odisha FC

Accommodating the surge in tourism

Scam task force successful in creating awareness

Mbappe misses out on France training camp

Controlled substances critical for palliative care

Fiji continues to play integral role in AAPTC

Saifiti and Wong charged after round 13

Australia cruising ahead of T20 World Cup opener

FNU to host first national hospitality conference

Accident claims life of Navua man

Oneworld says “Bula” to Fiji Airways as its 15th member

Serbia's ruling SNS party wins elections in capital Belgrade

We have to step up: Byrne

FHTA questions effectiveness of FNU levy

Fiji's trade with New Zealand reaches $1.36b

PM finishes sixth

Regional collaboration bolsters aviation security

Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight

Labasa hopes to finish the job

Biles wins record-extending ninth national championship

We remain as Members of Parliament: Usamate

Government committed to foster growth in BPO

Sinner, Swiatek take contrasting routes to French Open quarters

Emotional journey for three-year-old

Carbon monoxide poisoning causes two deaths

Ambassador visits Fijian crew in Indonesian

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Philippines' Marcos for support

FSC reviews its cane planting grant program

Two admitted following Lami accident

Modi's alliance to win big in India election, exit polls project

Tuwai on the field is like having a coach playing: Kolinisau

Hibiscus festival to return in August

Gavoka praises Fiji's aviation security stance

Navua exceeds expectations: Coach

Cumu thanks players for job well done

Long-term planning essential for revitalizing SIDS economies

West Indies rally to win opening T20 match

Trump warns of 'breaking point' for Americans if he's jailed

Adele scolds fan for anti-pride comment at Vegas concert

FTA concerned over drivers safety

Jennifer Lopez cancels tour to be with family

Significant business leads for Fijian exporters

Eminem releases ‘Houdini’ single with a star-filled music video

German police officer attacked by knifeman during protest has died

Serious accident in Lami

Mexican voters about to elect first woman president