Xavier G Ryan Conwell transferring to Louisville

[ Source: Reuters ]

High-scoring Xavier shooting guard Ryan Conwell is transferring to Louisville, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Conwell entered the transfer portal after Xavier coach Sean Miller left the school for the Texas job. Conwell was reportedly considering Indiana as a destination as well.

It will be Conwell’s fourth school in four seasons, as he began his college career at South Florida in 2022-23 and moved to Indiana State for 2023-24.

Article continues after advertisement

He was one of the top players on that Sycamores team, which narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and made a run to the NIT final.

After averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 38 starts for the Sycamores, Conwell landed at Xavier and put up 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest over 34 starts. He shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

In 104 career games (93 starts), Conwell has tallied 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent overall and 39.3 percent from the arc.

Louisville had already added Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley in the portal Monday. Wooley averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 33 games (32 starts) as a freshman at Kennesaw State.

He earned Conference-USA Freshman of the Year and first-team All-CUSA honors.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.