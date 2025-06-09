Kolinisau keeps Fiji focused on Argentina ahead of Perth

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says the team is staying disciplined in their approach as they prepare for the Perth 7s this weekend.

While there are lessons to take from their Singapore campaign, the focus remains firmly on the opening pool match.

Kolinisau believes looking too far ahead could distract from the immediate challenge against a strong Argentinian side.

“We have Argentina first, then Spain. When we get to South Africa, we’ve learned from last week that most of the tries came from kicks. Our defence is holding, and that’s something we’ll adjust to if need be when it comes to South Africa.”

He stressed that the team’s priority is to take the tournament one match at a time before worrying about later opponents.

“Right now we want to focus on one game at a time. We have a very good Argentinian side up first. Then we’ll focus on Spain, then South Africa.”

Kolinisau also addressed minor injury concerns from Singapore, saying management and medical staff are confident the players will be ready to compete.

“We just have niggling injuries. I sat down with the management and the physio, and they said the boys will be good to go again this weekend.”

He highlighted Talacolo’s shoulder knock and Teba’s contusion against New Zealand, which ruled him out of the final as a precaution.

The Fiji men’s 7s side will open their Perth 7s pool games against Argentina at 4.20 pm, before taking on Spain at 7.36 pm. They will wrap up their pool against South Africa at 10.52 pm.

You can watch Fiji’s games LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.