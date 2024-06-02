Byrne applauds young players

Waqa Nalaga [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne, is impressed with the young players on his team.

Byrne says that Waqa Nalaga and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula were outstanding in their victory against the Melbourne Rebels yesterday.

He adds that Nalaga was tough and scored some tries that are hard to score.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, they are just learning if they are good enough to be here. I think you forget what it was like to be a 20-year-old trying to find your way. They keep trying and keep coming back on Monday and are getting better each week.”

Byrne adds that this is just the beginning for these players. They now shift their focus to the quarterfinal.

Fijian Drua faces the Blues on Saturday at Eden Park, and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.