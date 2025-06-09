Sports Minister to officially open FANCA ICC

[Source : File Photo]

Minister for Sports Jese Saukuru will officially open the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and America (FANCA) football tournament today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The event will bring together 31 teams across various football divisions, along with competitions in volleyball and netball.

The football tournament includes 16 teams in the Premier division, six in the U17 division, four in the Masters division, and five in the Legends division.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association President Javed Ahmed says that even though overseas teams bring their best game to showcase their level, several local teams, such as Rewa, Ba, and Nadi, will put up a strong fight to snatch the FANCA title from the overseas teams.

In addition to football, the tournament also features 10 volleyball teams and 12 netball teams.

Entry for the tournament is set at $5.

The day’s schedule will begin with a Legends match between United Legends and Western Sydney at 5pm, with the official opening ceremony at 7:45 pm.

Nadi will take on Varavu at 8.15pm following a match between Ba vs Magania at 9.30pm.

