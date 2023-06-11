Fans proud of Drua

Support didn’t lack for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Christchurch with fans promising they’ll turn up in numbers next season.

The Drua went down 8-49 to defending champions, Crusaders with Fijian fans showing up in numbers, dressed warmly with temperature at 9° Celsius.

Wani Tavisoro who came with her daughter Hannah Tavisoro says despite the loss, they’re proud of the Drua’s performance throughout the season.

“Even though it wasn’t the result we expected, we’re still proud of the boys. Ever since the season started until now, we are so proud of the boys, we’ve reached the quarter-finals and for me we’re still winning.”

Osea Baisagale who plays rugby himself says the Drua reaching the quarter-final in just its second season is inspiring.

“What they’re doing on the field is really huge? It has a big impact to all the kids around Fiji. Before all the kids in Fiji use to look up to other teams but now they got their own idols and own ground in Fiji.”

Joji Kevetibau, otherwise known as Pojee by Fijian music lovers says support for the Drua will continue regardless of the result.

“For them to reach the quarter-final is an achievement in itself. I’m so proud and I wish them all the best this season.”

For the locals that came in the Special Drua flight, it was an experience to remember.

Toloi Kolinisau thanked the team for giving their best and is sure there’s a lot of history yet to be written.

While the Fijian community in Christchurch continue their celebrations, Fijians who came on the Special flight, heads back to Fiji with memories from Orangetheory Stadium.