Rewa loses, Shankar shown red card

Rewa FC suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to AS Pirae in their second OFC Men’s Champions League match, with a penalty deep into added time dashing their hopes.

Knowing that only a win would keep their campaign alive, Rewa showed immense fighting spirit and made changes to their starting lineup, including Mosese Nabose alongside Iosefo Verevou, Josaia Sela, and Delon Shankar.

John Orobulu proved to be a constant threat, creating several excellent scoring chances.

His first attempt found the side netting, and his second was thwarted by a good save from AS Pirae goalkeeper François Decoret.

Orobulu was presented with another opportunity shortly thereafter, but Decoret again denied him, rushing off his line to make a crucial save.

The game’s dramatic climax arrived deep into added time when Pirae were awarded a penalty after Patrick Joseph was adjudged to have fouled Lacan in the box.

To compound Rewa’s misery, Delon Shankar was shown a second yellow card and sent off for protesting the decision.

Pirae, having missed a penalty in their previous group match, made no mistake this time.

Yohann Tihoni calmly scored, finding the bottom-right corner of the net in the 18th minute of added time to break the deadlock and seal a late victory.

Rewa will now face a difficult challenge against Auckland City on Saturday at 4pm.

