Olympic flame travels across Sicily

[Source: Greek City Times]

The Olympic flame continues its journey across Sicily after stopping at the ancient port city of Catania, as it continues to spread the spirit of the 2026 Winter Games.

The visit was part of a two-month torch relay traveling across Italy.

The flame was lit last month in ancient Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, and handed over to Italian organizers in early December.

Covering about 12,000 kilometers, the torch will pass through all 110 Italian provinces and more than 300 towns and cities.

End-of-day celebrations are planned in 60 locations along the route.

Italy last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006 in Turin.

