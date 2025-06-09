Sports

Olympic flame travels across Sicily

Reuters

December 19, 2025 1:20 pm

[Source: Greek City Times]

The Olympic flame continues its journey across Sicily after stopping at the ancient port city of Catania, as it continues to spread the spirit of the 2026 Winter Games.

The visit was part of a two-month torch relay traveling across Italy.

The flame was lit last month in ancient Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, and handed over to Italian organizers in early December.

Article continues after advertisement

Covering about 12,000 kilometers, the torch will pass through all 110 Italian provinces and more than 300 towns and cities.

End-of-day celebrations are planned in 60 locations along the route.

Italy last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006 in Turin.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

PM backs FCCC decision on power tariff

Senior police officer sent on leave

Donors back Fiji hospital upgrades and new facility plans

PIF warns on rising transnational crime threat

Police Act reform targets trafficking and transnational crime

Women lead small businesses at Laqere Market

New power tariff to hit high users

MoH begins settling $5.9m in outstanding overtime claims

New police recruits asked if they are ethically solid

MoH addresses structural issues at Navua Hospital

Fiji Year 13 Exam records 95% pass

RKS coach keeps future in focus

Nadroga to feature in upcoming TV series

Olympic flame travels across Sicily

Force excited to retain Naiqama

Hojlund fires Napoli into Super Cup final

PRF brings Christmas cheer to 700 children nationwide

Ro Filipe questions planned 22% electricity tariff rise

UK venues set to host Fiji’s Nations Cup home tests

Stigma delays birth registrations for single mothers

Big battles loom on day 2 of Grassroots Fiji 7s

LTA sounds alarm as road fatalities rise

Fiji FA extends festive greetings to football family

PCRIC boosts regional disaster risk financing

Tunabuna pushes rice self sufficiency

Methodist church calls for unity and reflection this Christmas

Ahki’s Blues return was family-driven and his desire to give back

Fiji signs historic UN Cybercrime Convention

Kuridrani reviews flood Control works in Ba

Korobua Women’s Group commended for climate-smart farming efforts

Data reveals 600-day average delay in birth registrations

Price discrepancies spark concern ahead of festive shopping

55 MPs only; for next General Election

FRU awaits legal clearance before responding to Malolo’s claims

MSMEs drive predicts progress for 2026

Six take plea over Lakeba marijuana case

Romuakalou leads Fiji’s lone 400m huddle charge

Cakau notes growth in local volleyball

No legal barrier to Independent MPs forming new parties

Drua, Jacks unveil 2026 merch range

New culvert to end flooding issues in Dakuniba Village

Holidaymakers drive tourism growth in November

Coachella looks that can make or break careers

Funeral for youngest Bondi Beach shooting victim, Matilda, to be held on Thursday

ACL injury fails to stop Vakacavu’s comeback

Joshua doubles down on vulgar 'kill' comments to Paul

Top pound-for-pound boxer Terence Crawford retires on top with 42-0 record

Latui becomes Bula FC’s 19th signing

Matanimeke to learn fate this Christmas Eve for brutal murder

Government won’t interfere in human trafficking probe

Church must not put forgiveness above the law: Kolivuso

PIF advances Pacific priorities globally

FDB urges youths to buy homes early for easier ownership

Police urged to uphold professionalism and community trust

PS encourages women to step up

FINTEL plays critical role in Fiji’s connectivity: Naivalurua

Bus operators say majority comply with ‘No Card, No Ride’ policy

Clean water for Waiqaliqali settlement

Fiji Airways to launch direct Gold Coast–Nadi flights

Over 2,000 women and girls seek FWCC support

Fiji signs Pacific disaster insurance agreement

FDB urges young iTaukei to invest early

Ba FC shares Christmas cheer with hospital patients

Fans encouraged to utilize free entry

Fiji Blue confirmed for FSC 7s

FHRADC condemns online abuse of activists

Ministry and Police step up night patrols to protect children

Safety at sea stressed ahead of festive travel rush

PM rejects military lead role in drug investigations

Wainiqolo and Tuisova in RugbyPass Top 100

Successful year for Weightlifting Fiji

Chand names Fiji U19 ahead of Australian friendlies

PM urges formal complaints on police drug allegations

PM seeks international scrutiny in Joyce Aviation dispute

Cabinet reshuffle aimed at stronger delivery

Early assessments drive disaster mitigation

MoH strengthens disease and food safety testing

Nabouwalu terminal set for phase two expansion

Crackdown boosted on tobacco offences

Naivalurua outlines vision for Fiji’s Digital Future

Plans developed to fast-track disease response

New MSME plan to boost small business growth

PIF will continue to strengthen regional cooperation

Survivor, Love Island back with hundreds of crew

Fijian musician hails new MSME initiatives

Honeywell hackathon bridges AI skills gap

Fiji Sports Council 7s starts tomorrow, live on FBC 2

Canada embrace tough pool at RWC

Wade continues family’s legacy

Authorities probe Suva Harbour fuel slick

Nabouwalu terminal set for phase two expansion

National MSME database to strengthen small businesses

High Court sets timeline for Prasad’s stay application matter

Welfare recipients get seed grants to start businesses

Korotari farmers get mechanisation boost

Fiji Pine leads renewable energy push

Academy boys step up with Drua main squad

Bula FC sign Scott Wara as 17th warrior

U20 champs return for Coral Coast 7s

State loses thousands due to delayed Ministry guidance

Municipalities urged to conduct drainage work and not wait for relevant ministries

UN commends Fiji Police Act review for strong human rights focus

Women with disability suffer unchecked online harassment

UN commends Fiji Police Act review for strong human rights focus

Health Ministry launches primary care roadmap for Fiji

National MSME database and strategic plan 2030 launched

RB Patel raises $21m through bond

“Skipper Cup talent needs time to reach test level”: Byrne

Fiji juniors impress at Oceania chess zonal

Bulitavu, Ditoka, Tabuya among ministers with new roles

$2m Nabouwalu passenger terminal commissioned to aid Bua travel

CWM Hospital upgrades sterilisation to cut infection risk

Local Government Ministry accelerates key infrastructure projects

Investor interest rises, but risks remain

Netflix says its position on deal with Warner Bros Discovery unchanged

7s legends to guide NZ Fijian Cavaliers

FDA reviews COVID vaccine safety, no new warning planned

Valelevu Ground's future redefined

PIF stands with Australia following terror attack

Ellington Wharf reopens, strengthening Ra’s transport link

Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon

JetBlue flight averts mid-air collision with US Air Force jet

Maximum tackle height lowered for under-20 Worlds

Fiji Athletics great honoured for lifetime of excellence

Overstayers and trafficking under the spotlight

Trump declares fentanyl weapon of mass destruction

Police Act review to meet modern policing needs

Nalumisa urges candidates to prioritize public in municipal polls

Counterfeit products a growing concern, Consumer Council cautions

Heavy rain, strong winds to continue until Thursday

Carey to sing at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Fuel spill raises environmental concerns in Suva Harbour

MoH responds to CWM Hospital water leak concern

New ShopPlus hub to empower Nalawa community

New tractor supports semi-commercial farming in Vunivutu

UN Secretary-General strongly condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Australia - spokesperson

FNRL to decide Kativerata’s future this week

Fijian Athlete takes on global HYROX stage

Pumas wary of Flying Fijians

Two teens among four women killed in violence

Outdated legislation hindering decisions, says Solicitor-General

Immigration,Film Fiji seal key deal

FBOA calls for National Transport Commission

Fiji takes strong stand against human trafficking

SCGF Boards urged to focus on strategy and accountability

Two dead, nine wounded in Brown University shooting

Kolivuso calls for men-focused action to tackle violence crisis

Byrne targets winning form through Nations Cup

Government promises legal recognition and development for Banabans

Limited airlift, airport size hold back North tourism arrivals

Thousands gather for Avatar 3 premiere: 'Wellington's done so well'

LTA calls road users to be extra cautious

Investment Facilitation Committee accelerates business reforms

Kumar returns after five year lapse

Lord Fakafanua elected Tonga’s Prime Minister

Chainsmoking, punching himself: Jim Carrey's tricks to endure Grinch makeup

Liverpool 'united as one' after Salah return: Van Dijk

Planned storage hubs to support Northern farmers

Messi's India tour off to chaotic start, angry fans storm field

New SCGF office signals stronger support for farmers

'Not good enough' - Amorim admits he and Man Utd are 'underachieving'

Defence slams state delays in Punja case as hearing deferred

Skipper select named for Drua clash

Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri in Mumbai

Rodrygo saves the day as Real halt losing run

'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman recovering after surgery, family says

Rabuka condemns Bondi Beach attack

Tropical Depression to bring heavy rain and strong winds

Court told state seizure has shut down a security firm

Botitu, Ravutaumada and Ravouvou scores in European Challenge

Gavoka cautions tourism industry

Silence and stigma fuel abuse in the Pacific

‘Zootopia 2' reclaims No. 1 spot at box office, grosses $1B worldwide

Bondi attack trauma warning: shock, grief, anger, fear

Heavy rain causes flooding in Ba

Heavy rain floods roads in Western Division

Father and son behind Bondi mass shooting, Australia police say

Allu Arjun to fly to Japan for Pushpa 2 Japanese release

Second suspect arrested in Raiwaqa robbery case

Man in custody after assaulting officer

Authorities hold person of interest after Brown University shooting leaves two dead

Angry fans throw chairs and bottles at Messi event in India

Bystander who tackled armed man at Bondi Beach shooting hailed as hero

SG blames policy gaps for law delays

Flash flood warning for low-lying areas

Eleven killed after gunmen target Jewish festival in deadliest Australia shooting in decades

Pro-business push backed by new plans

Regional unity key to crime fight

Farmers struggle as AMA payments fail

Evans’ last word on Drua journey

Naiteqe focuses on fundamentals ahead of Coral Coast 7s

Title-chasing Man City beat Palace 3-0, Villa edge West Ham in five-goal thriller

Tourism faces market narrowing risk

Officers complete elite regional training

Tourism MSE fund boosts rural entrepreneurs

Northpole FC reign supreme again with NCC double

No place for ethnic fear, says PM

How Chicago students are tracking ICE raids

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers send cease-and-desist to Netflix

Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin