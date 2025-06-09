Nadroga to feature in upcoming TV series

[File]

Nadroga’s senior men’s rugby team will feature in an upcoming television series that will showcase their preparations for next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

The series, titled House of Rugby, will be produced by local production company New Fossil Productions.

According to director and co-producer Blair Robertson, the show will focus on the behind-the-scenes efforts of the team, highlighting the hard work and sacrifices required to prepare for one of the country’s premier rugby tournaments.

Robertson said Nadroga was chosen because of the club’s rich history in rugby and its strong legacy in the Skipper Cup competition.

“We’re still taking advice on this and the overall structure of the show, but we have a blueprint and come next year’s skipper cup, we’ll be ready to start filming. And we will be filming as early as next week.”

A renowned filmmaker and novelist, Robertson was born in Fiji and now lives full-time at Naboutini in Serua, where New Fossil Productions is based.

He also has strong ties to local rugby—his father played for and coached Suva in the 1970s, and Robertson himself played locally before continuing his rugby career in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

