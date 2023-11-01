Govind Park will boost Ba economy

The completion of Govind Park will again allow Ba Town to host local sporting events.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, highlights the prolonged restoration process post-Cyclone Winston’s aftermath in 2016, emphasizing the perseverance and dedication behind this significant revitalization project.

With the successful culmination of Phase One, Rabuka says the completion of Pavilion A, stands as a testament to the relentless efforts and meticulous planning involved in the restoration.

He says notably the allocation of $3.5 million for Phase Two in the current financial year echoes their unwavering commitment to reinvigorating the sporting landscape of Ba Town.

The Prime Minister adds that once the stadium is ready other activities can be staged there as well which will be another boost for the local economy.