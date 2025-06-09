Force excited to retain Naiqama

Sera Naiqama re-signs for Western Force for the 2026 Super Rugby Women's season [Photo: The West Australian]

The Western Force is delighted to confirm the re-signing of lock Fijian Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama for the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season.

Naiqama is a 13-cap Wallaroos lock who joined the Force prior to the 2025 season, having previously spent six seasons with the NSW Waratahs where she won four Super W titles.

The 183cm lock, started all of the Force’s games in the 2025 Super W season including scoring a try against the Drua in Round 3, and has also made a big cultural impact off the field with her leadership and outgoing character.

Force head coach Dylan Parsons says Naiqama is another important signing for the club as she brings a lot of experience and leadership and adds plenty to the forward pack.

“She’s also a great character for our group. She makes things light when they need to be and enjoyable when they need to be. She works hard when she needs to as well.”

Parsons says Naiqama is an important member of our group, as the young tight five players look up to her and she adds a lot of Super W experience to compliment the other locks.

“This is another important signing for us to retain Sera for another season.”

