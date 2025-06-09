Six Indian nationals bailed by Nadi Magistrate

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

Six Indian nationals charged with alleged money laundering and non-declaration of foreign currency have been bailed by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

The six appeared before Magistrate Talei Kean today, following allegations that they were found with $183,000 in Fijian currency which had not been declared to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

They have been released on strict bail conditions, including a stop-departure order, surrender of all travel documents, a $1000 bond, and weekly reporting to the Namaka Police Station.

The six must also remain under curfew from 6 pm to 6 am daily, and are prohibited from changing their residential address while in Fiji without informing the court.

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The prosecution had also sought sureties as part of the bail conditions.

However, Defence Counsel Mohammed Yunus, who represented the six only for the bail application, told the court they have no family in Fiji.

Yunus also told the court that the six came to Fiji as exhibitors at a trade show in Suva.

He further noted that their visas are valid until October 16, and the Indian Embassy is working to have them extended.

The matter has been adjourned to October 2nd.