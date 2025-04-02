Saka seals comeback with goal: Arsenal beat Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to another goal from stand-in striker Mikel Merino and as Bukayo Saka struck a few minutes into his return from three months out with injury.

Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before halftime when a cute ball from Jurrien Timber put Ethan Nwaneri round the back of the Fulham defence. He found Merino whose shot deflected beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the corner.

Saka’s return brought the biggest roar from the Arsenal supporters and the 23-year-old nodded in a flicked-on cross in the 73rd minute not long after coming on. Rodrigo Muniz grabbed a late consolation goal for Fulham.

The home side’s victory means they trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points with eight games remaining. Arne Slot’s side could widen the gap again when they play local rivals Everton on Wednesday.

