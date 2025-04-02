Must-win match for Rewa

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa faces a crucial must-win match against AS Pirae today in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu says it will be a crucial game for both teams as they look to secure the three points.

Both teams are aiming for a victory to improve their standing in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, a new lineup for Rewa will be anticipated as Epeli Valevou and Gabriel Matanisiga will be out due to injuries.

Rewa will play AS Pirae today at 1pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.