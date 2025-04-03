Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth

[Source: Reuters]

Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town secured a shock 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, three days after the hosts lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ipswich, who recorded only their fourth win of the season, are 18th on 20 points, nine behind fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers, whom they host on Saturday.

“It’s nice to get this win tonight,” Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna told reporters. “It’s not like we’re going to dwell on it for too long because we know we’ve got a big game on Saturday.

“We could win every game until the end of the season, but if Wolves do the same, after Saturday, then they’ll finish ahead of us. So it’s going to take something special, there’s no doubt about that, but that’s what we’re trying to do, one game at a time.”

Bournemouth started brightly, with Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo going close, but Ipswich took the lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Julio Enciso’s incisive through ball found Nathan Broadhead who slotted home.

After the break, Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer denied Alex Scott and Ryan Christie efforts and the visitors doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Liam Delap latched on to a clinical cross from Conor Townsend for his 11th goal of the season.

Bournemouth threatened to get back into the game when a penalty was awarded for Axel Tuanzebe’s foul on Semenyo, only for the decision to be changed to a free kick after a VAR review, but the home side did manage to reduce the deficit when Evanilson pounced on Lewis Cook’s rebound in the 67th minute.

However, Andoni Iraola’s men were unable to find an equaliser and slipped to 10th in the table on 44 points after five league games without a win. They travel to 16th-placed West Ham United on Saturday.

