FIFA legend inspires during visit to Ba

Former Socceroo and FIFA legend Luke Wilkshire made an inspiring visit to AD Patel College and the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, leaving a lasting impression on students, coaches, and young players.

Wilkshire, who represented Australia in two FIFA World Cups (2006 and 2010) and played for top clubs like Middlesbrough and Dynamo Moscow, shared his journey and passion for football.

The visit aimed to inspire the next generation of Fijian athletes while promoting the importance of discipline and education alongside sports.

At AD Patel College, Wilkshire engaged with students, delivering motivational talks about hard work, and dreaming big.

Later, Wilkshire toured the Fiji FA Academy, observing training sessions and interacting with local coaches and young players.

He praised the Academy’s efforts in grassroots football development and emphasized the importance of character-building through the sport.

Wilkshire will also be the chief guest at the Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards Night this Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi.

The Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards will be live on FBC SPORTS from 6.45 pm.